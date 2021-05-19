High Bridge reopens

After a four-month closure for redecking and preventive maintenance, High Bridge Trail State Park will officially reopen the bridge at dawn, Wednesday, May 19.

All 2,422 feet of the bridge’s surface decking, curbing (vertical safety fencing) and overlooks have been replaced. The completion of the project will reestablish the 31.2-mile continuous route from Burkeville to Pamplin, as well as reopen the trails in the Camp Paradise area leading down to the substructure of the bridge and the Appomattox River.

“We’re excited to return to business as usual just ahead of peak season,” said park manager Daniel Jordan. “We’ve got the Firefly Festival and a handful of races coming up — the bridge is a key factor in those events as well as the major draw for visitation.”

Guests are reminded to pay for parking at the start of their visit. Cash payments can be deposited into pay boxes in the parking areas; payments may also be made online by following the instructions posted on the pay boxes.

“Special thanks to the public for their patience and cooperation during the closure,” Jordan said. “We look forward to seeing you all at the bridge again soon.”

For information on the park and upcoming events, visit: www.virginiastateparks.gov/high-bridge-trail.