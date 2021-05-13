Central High recognized as a ‘100 best’ school

Working in Support of Education (Wise), a national educational nonprofit, announced the 2021 ranking of its “100 Best Wise High Schools Teaching Personal Finance” April 22 during a virtual ceremony sponsored by Voya Financial.

Central High was in the 31 to 100 best schools teaching personal finance category.

The “100 Best Wise High Schools Teaching Personal Finance,” in its ninth year, is the first and only national ranking in high school financial education, recognizing excellence in personal finance instruction within Wise’s national network of schools participating in its Financial Literacy Certification program.

The “100 Best” schools participate in Wise’s Financial Literacy Certification program which supports personal finance instruction in high schools. Participating schools teach personal finance and administer Wise’s Financial Literacy Certification Test. Students passing the test become Certified Financially Literate (CFL), a nationally recognized credential. Through the program, now offered in 49 states, more than a million students have graduated from high school financially literate. Metrics for the “100 Best” schools ranking includes the average test score from each school with consideration given to the number of test takers and the socio-economic background of the students at each school.

For the complete list of this year’s 100 Best schools, visit https://www.wise-ny.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2021-List-of-100-Best.pdf