Truck and tractor pull planned

The Victoria Fire & Rescue Truck and Tractor Pull is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, at the Victoria Railroad Park.

Gates will open at 2 p.m., with the pull scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the Truck and Tractor Pull will benefit the Victoria Fire & Rescue Department.

Classes for the tractor pull will include: 6400 Pro Stock FWD, 12,000 Altered Farm, 5000 Economy Modified, 6200 Small Block and Hot Street Diesel Pickups.

Tickets are available at facebook.com/victoriatruckpull.