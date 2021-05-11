Historical Society working to preserve law offices

The Lunenburg County Historical Society has undertaken the process of preserving two historic law offices located on the lawn of the Lunenburg Courthouse.

According to the Historical Society’s President Steve Israel, the law offices, both dating from the 1800s, were refurbished and dedicated in a Memorial Day event nine years ago through the Historical Society’s efforts.

“The time had come to do painting and repairs to the buildings,” Israel said. “It was overdue, and we had the funds, so the board decided it was time.”

Israel said the repairs, which began last week, included repainting the outside and inside and repairing and replacing several wooden pieces.

“We just wanted to bring these buildings up to date maintenance-wise, and once more, the Historical Society is seeing to it that these buildings are preserved for the future,” Israel said.

According to Israel, one of the buildings was built in the colonial era and today serves as a small visitor center where individuals may come and do genealogy research.

The other building was constructed in the Victorian era and now serves as a museum with period furniture and décor from that era.

Israel said he is uncertain as to how long it will take to complete the repairs.