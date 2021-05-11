Delegate candidate changes position on solar project

To the Editor:

You may know that I am the Democratic nominee for the 61st District of the House of Delegates.

Part of my platform is environmental justice, and another part is clean energy. I previously wrote a letter to both the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission in support of the Red Brick Solar project. Since then, I have read the op-eds and letters to the editor that either support or oppose this project. I have also had the chance to learn some new details from people who have the knowledge, degrees and experience in this area.

I now believe that this project clashes with the environment, and I have to side with the environment. Destruction of our natural resources, in this case our forested land and the Meherrin River, far outweighs any good that this solar project may bring to our area. Therefore, I oppose this project and ask that the Board of Supervisors deny the permit request.

Trudy Berry

Green Bay