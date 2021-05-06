Remembering my Mother’s love

What is a mother?

A mother is a person who has love in their hearts and gives her children her all. Mothers kiss and hug their kids when they are happy or sad. She will always tell her children they can do anything, all they have to do is try.

My mother was the first to get up in the morning and the last to go to bed at night. She was always there when trouble came and picked us up whenever we fell down. My mother took her children to church and taught us the right things to do, but when we stumbled and did the wrong things, she lovingly corrected us.

My mother was a great cook. I especially remember how she made cakes and let us lick the bowl and the spoon. I remember sitting in the living room around a potbelly stove, and Mama would tell us ghost stories. I was scared, but the stories were so good I hated to leave, so I stayed there listening.

She would make homemade ice cream, and we would eat so much that our stomachs got cold. Mama would laugh and tell us to go and sit in the sun so we could warm up. When our stomachs warmed, we started back eating ice cream again.

I have so many memories of Mama. I loved when she would let me comb her hair. She would let me play for hours in her hair. I would braid it, undo and rebraid it, and Mama sat patiently, enjoying our time together.

We had a large family, but Mama knew each of her children and what we were capable of. It’s a strange thing about a mother’s love. A mother’s love is amazing, and it brings comfort, and hope, and peace, and joy, and laughter.

Your mother will not be here forever. Treasure her, and let her know just how much she means to you. There are some of us that would give anything to have just a few minutes to talk to our mother. As we approach mother’s day, make it special, make it great, make it worthy of the woman you call mom.

Happy Mother’s Day.

Be blessed In Jesus’ name.