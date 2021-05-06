OPINION – The work of our teachers is indispensible

By Roslyn Tyler

Lunenburg state delegate

The week of May 3 through 7 has been proclaimed as Virginia’s Teacher’s Appreciation Week by Governor Ralph Northam.

As chairperson of the State Education Committee in the Virginia General Assembly, I am pleased to take this opportunity to honor all teachers and teacher’s assistants across the commonwealth for their commitment, dedication, and services for educating our students and preparing them for success.

I appreciate the hard work of our teachers and teacher’s assistance during this difficult time. Their work is indispensable even in normal times, but during this pandemic, our teachers have done a tremendous job of continuing to teach while navigating the difficulties of remote learning and access to technology.

It has been the priority of the Virginia Education Association to increase the teacher’s salary to the national average. My bill, HB 2332 passed unanimously in the House and Senate to increase teacher’s salaries to the national average. As the new chairperson of the Compensation and General Government subcommittee, our teachers have received an increase in salary each year gradually increasing their salaries to the national average.

This year as well, our teachers will receive a 5% increase in salary. Additionally, this year’s budget of more than $90 million was allocated for early childhood education to serve all 3- and 4-year-old children in the commonwealth. Therefore, retaining good teachers that strives for academic excellence will remain in demand especially in rural Virginia. I will continue to fight on their behalf.

I believe that children are our future, and in my capacity as delegate, I have worked and will continue to work to support them, their families, and our students through policy. I hope to lead others at the state and local levels to support these pillars in our community and to always show them how much they are appreciated in every single classroom.

It is a pleasure to serve you in Richmond. Should you need my assistance, please give me a call at my Emporia district office at (434) 336-1710 or email at delrtyler@house.virginia.gov.