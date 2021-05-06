LETTER – Green doesn’t necessarily mean good

To the Editor:

Senator Marco Rubio has put forth a bill called the “Keep China Out of Energy Act.” He says “No taxpayer dollars should be used to prop up the Communist Party of China, which is committing a genocide against the Uyghurs and ethnic Muslim minorities.”

As reported by The New York Times, Bloomberg and CNN, there are two million Muslims being held in concentration camps in Xinjiang, with episodes of forced labor outside Xinjiang as well. This is the largest source of solar panel production to date and as Mark Kelly (D-AZ) admits “We know we have solar supply chain issues.”

I agree with Senator Rubio and the others backing this including Senators Scott, Blackburn, Cotton, Kennedy, Capito, Hawley and Barrasso. I find it totally unacceptable that these camps exist at all. While it’s difficult to boycott all Chinese-made products, solar panels made by slave labor should surely be one we should not be purchasing until these human rights issues are resolved. We must demand that our elected officials recognize these crimes against humanity.

This being just one of the many negative issues surrounding Agenda 2030 being implemented here in the U.S. I think it’s time we take a hard look at these policies in regard to the giant solar sites being proposed all over Southside Virginia and realize that green doesn’t necessarily mean good.

Judy Brothers

Chase City