Kenbridge Farmers Market opens

The Kenbridge Farmers Market at 535 E. 5th Avenue opened this past Saturday, May 1, giving citizens a place to shop for fresh homegrown, homemade and handcrafted goods, all while getting to socialize.

“With our market being an open-air market with lots of room, we are able to social distance vendors and customers,” Rebecca Puleo, the administrative assistant and Farmers Market coordinator for the Town of Kenbridge said. “I also believe that being able to socialize in a safe manner while supporting our community and local farmers is a big morale boost for many in the community.”

Being an open-air market, the Kenbridge Farmers Market was able to open and operate last season even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Puleo said the Farmers Market being there as an option for fresh produce was good for the community.

“I believe everyone was affected one way or another by COVID-19,” Puleo said. “However, for many, it was the first time they had socialized with the community outside of a grocery store or cell phone call.”

Puleo said the market was able to open by taking many steps to follow all guidelines they could to make shopping a safe experience for both vendors and customers.

Though the market got off to a small start over the weekend with just three vendors, Puleo said many more vendors have signed up for the season.

The market is open each Saturday through the last weekend in October from 8:30 a.m. to noon or until supplies last.

Those interested in selling their goods at the Kenbridge Farmers Market may call (434) 676-2452