Community calendar for week of May 5

KVD Events

MAY 5

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING – The Victoria Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at the Victoria Municipal Building located at 1809 Main Street in Victoria.

MAY 7

STORM DEBRIS PICKUP – Storm debris pickup in Victoria has been extended through May 7.

MAY 11

BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING – The Victoria Town Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 1, at 7 p.m. to hear public comment on the proposed FY2022 budget. The public hearing will be held at the Victoria-Lunenburg Community Centre.

MAY 13

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS – The Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday, May 13, at 6 p.m. in the General District Courtroom at the Lunenburg County Courthouse.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET — The Kenbridge Farmers Market will be open each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon through October. To become a vendor, call (434) 676-2452.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH – Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by J.B. Crenshaw. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH – Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has dial-in to the live church service for second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Dial: 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 841-6855-6844#. Wait on the line until the host opens the service meeting. Please do not press mute. Callers are automatically muted when they dial in.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH – Outdoor drive-in services are held 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.

Wi-Fi AVAILABLE – The Town of Kenbridge has public Wi-Fi available for citizens and for virtual learning. The Wi-Fi may be accessed in front or in the parking lot of Town Hall, in the park and in the parking lot of the gym. The name of the network is Kenbridge Public Wi-Fi. There is no password needed to access the service. The Wi-Fi will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day.

SERVICES, at Mayflower Baptist Church, 3620 Snead Store Road Kenbridge, have been canceled for the remainder of 2020 due to the health and safety of everyone with respect to the coronavirus. Regular online church services will continue to be held on the second and fourth Sunday in each month at 11:30 a.m. until further notice. The food pantry will continue to be held in the church basement on the third Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. For any questions, call (434) 755-7992.

SERVICES CANCELED – All of the New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities including revival and homecoming services are canceled until further notice. Virtual worship will continue to be conducted the second and fourth Sundays and Sunday school/Bible study on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICES CANCELED – All services at Gilfield Baptist Church in Kenbridge are postponed. Please join us by telephone service each Sunday at 2 p.m. The number is (978) 990-5255. The conference code is 675042.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST SERVICES – Rosebud Baptist Church doors are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9 a.m. and regular worship service is first and third Sundays at 11 a.m. via teleconference at (712) 770-5346. The access code is 528853#. All are welcome.