LCPS announces graduation plans

Lunenburg County Public School is continuing to work out the details for the Class of 2021 graduation set to be held Saturday, May 29.

According to Central High School Principal Patricia Clary, seniors were given a chance to vote on how they wanted to hold their graduation.

“The seniors voted to hold the graduation outside on the football field at Central High School,” Clary said. “If it rains, the gradation will be held inside the gym.”

Clary said students would be given tickets for the graduation, but how many they receive will not be known until the day of senior graduation practice on May 27.

According to Clary, seniors will be given tickets for both bleacher and trackside seats. “We are still working on the details as to how many tickets each student can have according to seating capacity,” Clary said. “If it rains and the graduation is moved to the gym, each student will only receive three tickets.”

Clary said even though commencement will be held on the alethic field, LCPS must still follow graduation guidelines for seating capacity and not those set forth for sporting events.

The state recommendations currently allow outdoor graduation ceremonies with attendance capped at 5,000 people or 30% of the venue capacity, whichever figure is less.

Graduation and commencement ceremonies held indoors may have up to 500 people in attendance or 30% of the venue’s capacity, whichever is less.

CHS Senior Macie Nash said the possibility of having outdoor graduation for the Class of 2021 is exciting. She feels her class should be given the opportunity to celebrate together everything they have accomplished and will accomplish in their future endeavors as young adults.

“This event will give the community a chance to celebrate all of the accomplishments and hard work that the class has contributed to Central High School,” Nash said. “In a year like 2021, a graduation ceremony is something that would give hope to seniors, current students and the community as a whole that things are starting to turn towards normalcy. In a way, the possibility of this event has given students motivation to finish their school year on a positive note.”

Those attending the Central High School graduation will be required to wear face coverings.