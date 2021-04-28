Dawson gets first career win

Drew Dawson’s third year in the Limited Sportsman Division is on the way to being his best.

The Nathalie resident enters the twin 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races tied with Daniel Moss of Danville for the lead in the division point standings.

Dawson scored his first career Limited Sportsman Division win in a 50-lap race at South Boston Speedway April 17.

“This win means a whole lot to me,” Dawson said.

“Words can’t explain how much this win means to me. I can’t thank my sponsors enough. I especially thank my dad,” he said. “He puts a whole lot of work into this car to get it to where it is.”

The 2021 season has revealed much in the way of how Dawson has improved the performance of both his car and his driving. He has a win and three top-five finishes in his three starts this season – his best-ever start to a season.

“It’s getting there,” Dawson said of his continuous improvement.

“Seat time means a whole lot. Every lap I feel like I’m getting better and better. I’m learning on every lap. Every lap is different. You’ve got to run the same line. You’ve got to hit your same marks. If not, the car will want to slide or push in the turns, and you won’t be as fast.”

Learning the car is also playing an important role for Dawson in his improvement.

“Working on the car and working with the car helps a whole lot,” Dawson pointed out.

The SoBo Livestreaming Night at the Races Presented by SoBoSpeedway.tv racing program on Saturday, May 1 marks the first night event of the 2021 season at South Boston Speedway. The green flag for the start of the first race is set to wave at 7 p.m.

A 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division will headline the May 1 SoBo Livestreaming Night at the Races Presented by SoBoSpeedway.tv racing program.

Included in the night’s five-race program are twin 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.