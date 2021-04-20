We have a right to praise God

Have mercy upon me, O God, according to Thy Loving kindness; according unto the multitude of Thy tender mercies blot out my transgression. Wash away all my iniquity and cleanse me from my sin. For I know my transgressions, and my sin is always before me. Psalm 51:1-3

David was standing on his roof when he saw a beautiful woman named Bathsheba washing. He inquired as to who she was and laid with her, and she became pregnant. David sent her husband, Uriah, to battle, and was killed.

David was praying to God because he had sinned. He recognized his transgressions against God. Now, He is asking God to forgive him and wash away his sins. David knows that his sins are there in plain sight, and he asked God to cleanse him. He is asking for forgiveness from God and the power to forgive himself for what he has done. David admitted his sins, and as big as the sin was, God forgave him.

It does not matter what we have done in our lives, if we ask God for forgiveness, He will forgive us. There is no sin too large for Him to forgive. We must do the same as David and come to God and lay our burdens at His feet and ask for His forgiveness. When we are wrong we need to say we are wrong and do what we can to make it right. We must admit to our sins and not try to hide them.

When we forgive others and ourselves then we can live joyful lives. We must forgive others because if we don’t, it will destroy us. Sometimes, we walk around with grief and the person that we are angry with has forgotten it and we are still hurting. We must ask God for His Help; He knows us, can see our hurt and love us in spite of it.

The song “Jesus Loves Me” is such a true song because Jesus loves us so much that He died on the cross for us and the only thing He wants from us is “love.” He wants us to love him and worship Him and all the promises He made are for our enjoyment.

O Lord, open thou, my lips; and my mouth shall shew forth Thy praises. Psalm 51:15

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.