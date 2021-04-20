Norman Lewis, 80 of Colonial Heights, formally of Victoria, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, April 15. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Louise Lewis; son, Milton Jordan and three siblings.

A stranger to no one and a friend to many, including his Calvary Baptist Church family, who is left wondering who will fill his very large shoes. Anyone who had the opportunity to speak to him, left hearing about his Jesus. He was a devoted Christian who lived out his faith to his very last breath.

Mr. Lewis is survived by his wife of 55 years, Doris Lewis; children, Debbie Buchanan (Montgomery), Linda Owen and Donnie Jordan (Joanna) and five siblings. Norman was known as Papa to seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 19, at Calvary Baptist Church, 17001 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Rev. Dr. Ray Haskett officiating. The family will receive guests beginning at 10 a.m., an hour prior to the service. A graveside service was held at Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.

