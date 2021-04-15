Students help clean town park

With spring coming in so temperate and the weather being beautiful, the Town of Kenbridge has taken the opportunity to work on the town park.

With the help of students who have taken advantage of the community service hours program from Central High School and Kenston Forest School for National Honor Society and for graduation requirements, the town has been able to clean up storm debris and damage, lay mulch, perform maintenance on the baseball/softball field and pick up litter to make the park even more enjoyable for the citizens of the community.

At the same time, the town hopes to instill pride in our community and pride in our students who have helped with this work. The Town of Kenbridge has many opportunities for our students looking for service hours, just call Town Hall (434) 676-2452.