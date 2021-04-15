Moody, Hamlett win art contest

Two Lunenburg County Public School students were recognized for winning the 2020 and 2021 VSBA Art Contest at the April 12 Lunenburg County School Board Meeting.

Hayley Moody, a senior at Central High School, won first place in the high school division in last year’s 2020 VSBA Art Contest as a junior. Hayley is the daughter of Bryan and Valerie Moody. She is a student at the Governor’s School of Southside Virginia as well. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, CHS Cares/Kindness Matters and the CHS volleyball team. We were not able to recognize Hayley last year due to COVID restrictions, so we were happy to be able to recognize her this year.

Jamie Hamlett, a fifth grader at Victoria Elementary School, won first place in the elementary division in the 2021 VSBA Art Contest. Jamie is the son of Jay and Liz Hamlett. Jamie enjoys playing the saxophone, hunting, and the outdoors.

The VSBA Regional Art Contest began in 1989 to promote the artistic talents of Virginia’s public school students. For each of the nine VSBA regions, a winner is chosen for the elementary, middle, and high school levels. The winning art is framed and displayed in the offices of the VSBA in Charlottesville and the Richmond offices of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.