Central golfers advance to state

The Central High School golf team won the Region 1-B Championship Monday, April 12 at the Manor in Farmville.

Central had a low score of 369 beating Cumberland High who finished second with a score of 394. Alta Vista had a score of 405, William Campbell came in at 408, Rappahannock shot a 417, Riverheads was in seventh with a score of 438 and Franklin finished with 499.

Central’s Hogan Whitlow finished first individually with a score of 77. Robert Hite tied for second.

The team advances to the state championships and will play at the River Course in Blacksburg Monday, April 22.