Books donated in honor of Ag Week

In honor of National Agriculture week and Agriculture in the classroom, the Lunenburg County Women’s Committee donated two books, teaching materials and activity sheets to Victoria and Kenbridge Elementary Schools.

The same titles were also donated to Ripberger Public Library in Kenbridge and to the Victoria Public Library.

The Women’s Committee usually visits the elementary schools during National Ag week to read to the second-grade children and talk to them about where their food comes from, but due to COVID restrictions this activity is not possible.

Ag in the Classroom is a nation-wide program sponsored by Farm Bureau to help teach our children about the food chain and the farmers who produce the food items they enjoy.

Anyone interested in more information about Ag in the Classroom, can contact the local Farm Bureau office.