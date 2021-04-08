It is a good thing to give thanks unto the Lord and to sing praises unto Thy Name, O Most High. Psalm 92:1

David was thanking God for His kindness in the morning and His loving faithfulness in the evening. David was thanking God for everything God has done for him. The things that David believed, we believe today.

We too should thank Jesus for all the good things He has done for us and He is doing for us. Every morning when we get up we should thank Jesus for our rising, and every night we should thank Jesus for allowing us to rest.

When we believe in God, we will grow stronger and stand taller in the sight of the love of God. Do you ever wonder why He is so good to us? I know I do. I ask, “Lord, You love me so much that you opened doors that were once closed.”

There are many senior believers that have a fresh outlook on things and can help us understand the Bible better. Our elders can tell us about the many experiences they have had with Jesus. How He made a way when it did not seem possible. Young people, talk to your elders, and they will make you understand better. Every senior has a story to tell, all you need to do is listen.

Psalm 92:15 says, To shew that the Lord is upright; He is my Rock, and there is no unrighteousness in Him.

Psalm 95:1 says, O come, let us sing unto the Lord; let us make a joyful noise to the Rock our Salvation.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.