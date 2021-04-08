Get involved in a church

Get involved.

Two simple words that weigh heavily on the hearts of ministers all across the globe.

Get involved.

Over the past year, statistics have been hard for church leaders as some worship families were forced to cease all activities for months. Some families of believers were forced to only do virtual worship services or incorporate some sort of video chats with their families.

For more than a year now what we were used to has been tossed aside but not forgotten. Sadly, even those who have reopened for in-person worship are struggling to stay connected or have folks attend with some feeling uneasy still, some unsure what to do and some just comfortable with virtual church services.

The key is to get involved.

Easier said than done, huh? Yeah. Tell me about it.

A recent Gallup survey found that in 2020, 47% of U.S. adults claimed to belong to a church, synagogue, or mosque (news.gallup.com). This 47% is down more than 20 points from the turn of the century where in 1999 70% of Americans claimed to be a member or part of a worship family.

What has happened over the past 22 years that’s caused so many to no longer care if they are involved? Have we simply given up? Are folks just not caring to be a part? Do we have so many other items that have taken the place of active worship in our lives? We, as a people, have failed to get involved or stay involved.

The author of the Hebrew book in the Bible says this, “Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another – and all the more as you see the Day approaching (Hebrews 10:25).”

Carey Nieuwhof wrote an article telling the top reasons folks no longer attend church services. Within the top five reasons to no longer attend, people said church services were missing God or not teaching about the need for God, not preaching the Bible, and they’re not finding community. Several folks simply stop attending because they feel forced to attend a specific location because of family ties. But they aren’t being spiritually fed, so rather than attend anywhere else they simply stop going.

Wow. Ouch. May I give a two-word challenge?

Get involved.

Find where you are challenged and fed and get involved. Don’t worry about others, as they can’t get you into heaven.

Get involved.

Go where you will be fed solid teaching and get involved. We are to be one body, and church isn’t a competition. Find a home. Get to learning. Get involved.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.