March 31, 2021

The Victoria Fire and Rescue Department will add a portable decontamination system in its emergency vehicles through a grant they received from FEMA.

Fire department to add decontamination system

With the Commonwealth Regional Council’s assistance, The Victoria Fire and Rescue has been awarded a $23,000 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant to purchase a portable decontamination system.

According to Victoria Fire and Rescue Chief Rodney Newton, the system will be utilized on all five of the departments’ ambulances to combat COVID-19 contamination.

“This unit will provide a more thorough decontamination of the ambulances, making it safer for patients and providers,” Newton said.

The Aeroclave disinfecting system is a man-portable, fully self-contained unit that combines the ability to decontaminate rooms, vehicles and equipment with equal effectiveness.

According to Aeroclave representatives, the system will provide a hands-free, consistent and reliable disinfectant delivery not achievable through manual cleaning methods.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, a typical fire or EMS department workforce could be reduced by 30 to 40% during the peak of any pandemic if an outbreak were to spread.

Departments using a decontamination system reduce their staff’s exposure as well as that of other patients they transport.

