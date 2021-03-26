We all have an assignment from Jesus

“Out of the depths have I cried unto Thee, O Lord. Lord, hear my voice; let Thine ears be attentive to the voices of my supplications”. Psalm 130:1-2.

We cry out to you Lord, please hear us when we call.

Lord, if you kept a record and held it against us each time we sinned, there would be no one saved, but You are a forgiving God, and You will forgive us as many times as we ask. Jesus’ line of communication is always open. As the song said, call Him up and tell Him what you want. His line is never busy.

Jesus knows we will be tempted and we will sin. He understands the problems that we face each day. We can talk to Jesus about anything that is on our minds. When we pray, we know that Jesus holds nothing against us. He wants us to come to Him and cast our burdens on Him and repent for those things we do wrong and work hard to not repeat the mistakes.

Jesus lived on earth as a man, and while he was tempted, He did not sin. For 40 days and 40 nights the devil tried to tempt Him, but He resisted and remained holy because He had an assignment to save mankind.

You also have an assignment, try calling Jesus for yourself and hear what He tells you about your assignment.

My assignment is to tell the world about His Love and how He died to save us from sins. I pray my work is pleasing in His eyes.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

(Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.)