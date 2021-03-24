What if God doesn’t answer our prayers?

“Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego replied to the king, ‘O Nebuchadnezzar, we do not need to defend ourselves before you in this matter. If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to save us from it, and He will rescue us from your hand, O king. But even If he does not….(Daniel 3:16-18a NIV).

God is good all the time. And, all the time, God is good.

We often pray on matters pressing our heart. We ask for healing. We ask for deliverance. We ask for forgiveness. We ask for guidance. We ask for direction. We ask, and ask and ask, and when things aren’t turning out as we desire or hope, then what?

Do we get frustrated with God?

Do we pray harder? Do we blame ourself?

Do we become Job’s friends and think maybe we have upset God or have sins needing forgiven? Do we become Job’s wife and simply say, “curse God and die” (Job 2:9)? Do we become Job (who, let’s be honest here, we talk about having the patience of Job, but if you read the book of Job, he ain’t all that patient lots of the time) and sit around and sulk?

What do we do when things are disarray?

We should still remain faithful and true by waiting for God knowing he always allows what is needed and best, but this is hard.

It is difficult for us to sit back and watch those close to our hearts struggle and suffer while we pray and pray and pray some more. To feel helpless is a struggle to our mind and heart when we want so bad to do something, anything, to make things better.

“But even if He does not. (Daniel 3:18a)” Even if God does not answer when or how we desire, He is still good. He is still God.

God is so much more-gooder than all the highs and lows. God is so much more-gooder than all the struggles and difficulties you can face. God is so much more-gooder than the worries and anxieties that are holding you back. God is so much more-gooder than the haunting dreams and fears that seem to be choking you out. God is so much more-gooder than the poor grammar you are reading right now.

God can handle your stresses.

God can heal when needed.

God can take away the worries and anxieties. God can provide to overflowing all you should ever need. “But even if he does not,” He’s still oh so good.

Father, heal my mind and heart to trust in You. Through Jesus I plead, amen.