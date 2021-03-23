Geraldine Palmer Bailey

One of Geraldine Bailey’s foundational beliefs was, “Living for others makes your life worthwhile.” By that principle, she lived 101 fulfilled years and quietly went to be with the Lord on March 10. Born in Keysville on Nov. 9, 1919 to William W. and Mabel M. Palmer. Geraldine was the oldest living member of Cool Spring Christian Church, Keysville. Her family was blessed by her years of unwavering faith, Godly example, servant’s heart and devotion as a prayer warrior. Her faith was the foundation upon which every decision was based.

In 1940, she married Frank L. Bailey and they were together 74 years until his passing in 2015. They both lived through the Great Depression and learned the value of self-reliance and a good work ethic. Geraldine was happiest when working, whether with the tobacco crop, in her large vegetable garden, cooking Sunday lunch for family after church, caring for grandchildren, volunteering at church (teaching, cleaning or hosting revival preachers) or just carrying food to neighbors in need. Cooking was her specialty and she often made homemade cakes for the farm employees … just because.

Aside from her busy activities, Geraldine appreciated art, poetry and literature and was a voracious reader. She also enjoyed the simple pleasures of country life, birds and the beauty of the outdoors. She lived independently at her home until after her 100th birthday and then remained with caring family until her passing.

She is survived by her son, Malcolm (Mac) Bailey and his wife Betty of Keysville and her daughter, Bonnie Huss Watts and her husband Harry of South Boston. The grandchildren are: Michael Bailey and wife Christie, Steven Bailey and wife Tabitha, Jonathan Bailey and wife Massie and Lieutenant Colonel Galen Huss and wife Katie. She was preceded in death by grandson, Eric Huss. Step-grandchildren are: Everett Gee III and wife Kristin and Jo Ann Bauer. Great-grandchildren are: Cody Bailey and wife Cheyenne, Katherine Bailey, Carrington Bailey, Nicholas Bailey, Ben Bailey, Evan Bailey, Willow Bailey, Mary Katherine Huss, Nate Huss, Rhett Huss and Palmer Huss. There are a number of step-great-grandchildren and one great great granddaughter, Waverly Bailey.

Family and friends are blessed to have years of beautiful memories and humble life lessons learned from the matriarch of the family. “With long life will I satisfy him and show him my salvation,” says the Lord. -Psalm 91:16

A graveside service was held Saturday, March 13 at 2 p.m. at Cool Spring Christian Church in Keysville. Memorial contributions may be made to Cool Spring Christian Church or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.browningduffer.com. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville served the family.