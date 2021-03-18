You are here for a time such as this

Have you ever stopped to think about all the mess you have had to put up with, handle, be involved in and overcome throughout your life?

It is easy to sit back and question why we have had to deal with certain situations or peoples and even at times question God for us having to struggle or endure hardships, but what if you were put there for a specific reason? What if you were placed in a certain spot, at a certain time, during a certain predicament to lead and help others? What if God allowed you to go through some tough stuff because He knew later someone else would need the strength, experience, expertise, endurance, knowledge of a certain situation or problem that only you could handle? What if the mess you have had to handle in the past is exactly how God desires you be the good right now?

In the Book of Esther, chapter 4, Mordecai sends word to his niece that she needs to step up and step out in protection of her people, the Jewish followers. He ends this message by telling her, “And who knows whether you have not attained royalty for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:14 NASB) This, “for such a time as this” is set before us as well. God has given you the experiences, resources, life education, endurance, skills, and more to handle and to help others for such a time as this. God did not put you where you are to just play on social media all day or sit at home and read or knit.

God did not put you here to stare at a screen, but to be the good our community needs and to help however, whenever, wherever you can.

We are in a constant display of good vs evil, of right vs wrong, of struggle and oppression, of stresses and depression, and God may have allowed you to go through situations to better prepare you right now to help someone who is facing the same battle. To encourage them. To guide them. To listen to them. To hold them. To help them. To be the good they need right now.

You – yes you were made, and went through that mess, for such a time as this.

C.S. Lewis said, “Friendship is born at the moment when one person says to another, ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.” Allow your vulnerability of being human to be shown and embraced into the life of someone who needs you.

O, God, help me put Your will and Your purpose ahead of my own. In Jesus’ name, amen.