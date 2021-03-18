expand
March 18, 2021

Sports physicals offered

By Staff Report

Published 5:04 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is currently offering a sports physical for $25 per person at CMH Health and Wellness located at 416 Durant Street in South Hill. 

Parents can call the CMH Health and Wellness office at (434) 774-2541 to schedule an appointment. Parents are required to pay $25 per child in cash at the time of service. Insurance is not accepted at this location.  

 

The sports physical will be completed by a licensed nurse practitioner and will include:  height, weight, vision screening and physical examination. 

 

For any other questions or concerns, call (434) 774-2541.

