PSR offers rides to vaccination clinics

Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR), in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), is providing transportation to seniors age 65 and older who are homebound to upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Anyone who knows of an older person who needs transportation to a vaccination clinic please have them call PSR’s vaccination hotline at (434) 394-0609. The senior should leave their name, address, date of birth, and phone number on the voicemail.

This service is free for older adults.