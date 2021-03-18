Candidates come to Lunenburg

Monday, March 1 candidates for governor, Kurt Cox; candidate for attorney general Chuck Smith; and House of Delegates candidates Tommy Wright and Otto Wachsmann met with voters at Marino’s restaurant in Victoria. Tuesday, March 2, candidate for governor Amanda Chase and Wachsmann met with people at Mildred’s Meals in Kenbridge. At both meetings the candidate listened to what people in Lunenburg had on their minds and answered questions as well as giving their points of view on changes that need to be made in state government. Pictured above: Chuck Smith, candidate for attorney general, Mike Hankins Lunenburg Board of Supervisors, Kurt Cox candidate for governor, Tommy Wright candidate for the 61st House seat, and Otto Wachsmann candidate for the 75th House seat.