YOLO, but choose wisely

Proverbs 1:2-3 – To know wisdom and instruction; to perceive the words of understanding. To receive the instruction of wisdom, justice, and judgment, and equity.

Jesus always provide wisdom and knowledge if we are willing to listen.

Sometimes it is in the little things. Have you ever heard a voice in your head telling you that what you may be getting ready to do is not that wise? We all have, but unfortunately sometimes we choose to ignore it. I know that I am guilty of doing that. There are plenty of things that Jesus advised me against but I chose to do it my way and later paid the price.

A wise person will hear and look to understand what he or she is being taught. Take for instance when we are with friends who try to influence us to do things that are not right, we must say no because Jesus has instilled in us the ability to know right from wrong, but it is not always easy. And because it may not be easy, we choose to go the wrong route and our actions gets us in situations that may not be easy to get out of. Everyone wants to have a great time and Jesus wants us to have a great time, but not at the cost of our dignity or our soul. Jesus does not want you to let anyone steer you astray.

So be vigilant with your actions and ensure what you do is filled with wisdom.

Proverbs 3:5 says, “And with all they getting get understanding.”

Try to understand all that you do so that it will not reflect back on you in a negative way. The young kids like to say YOLO, “You Only Live Once.” I guess that is another way to say go for it because you only live once. While I can agree with that saying, I would like to add, you only live once. so choose wisely because God is watching.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.