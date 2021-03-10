Vaccination event planned

A mass vaccination clinic will be held at the at Central High School Friday, March 12. The clinic is by appointment only for individuals who have pre-registered to receive the vaccine.

Walk ins will not be accepted.

Dr. Sulola Adekoya, VDH community health services medical director and acting health director for the Piedmont Health District, said Monday the district’s vaccine allocation is increasing each week as the rate of COVID cases continue to fall.

According to Adekoya, last week Piedmont received 1,400 primary doses and 800 secondary doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The health district also received 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week as well as 1,000 doses of the newly-approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine which will be used for mass vaccination events.

That increase in vaccine allotment means the percentage of vaccinated people in the health district’s population continues to climb.

As of Monday, March 8, 17.1% of the population of Lunenburg County had received at least one dose, and 7.7% of residents are now fully inoculated.

In Prince Edward, 15.1% of residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 8.4% of residents were fully vaccinated.

The number of Buckingham County citizens with at least one dose on Monday was 17.2%. Approximately 8% of residents are fully vaccinated.

Cumberland County has put a shot in the arm of at least 15.1% of residents and has fully inoculated approximately 6.5% of residents.

In Charlotte County, 13.6% of residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 7% have received all of their doses.

With higher vaccine rates, state and local cases for the most part are continuing to drop.

On Monday, VDH was reporting a considerable low of daily reported cases in Virginia at 892 cases. That’s down from 1,124 cases the week prior. Such a low daily case number has not been seen in the commonwealth since October 19, 2020.

The state’s seven-day moving average is continuing to drop steadily, sitting Monday morning at 1,345 average cases over a seven-day period compared to 1,701 cases the week prior.

Most counties in the health district saw numbers continue to decline this week.

In Prince Edward County, coronavirus cases for the week of Monday, March 1, to Monday, March 8, totaled 15, and only six COVID-19 cases were reported in Buckingham County this week.

Cumberland County saw 11 new cases of the virus this week. Charlotte County saw nine cases.

Lunenburg County did not see a decline in cases this week. In fact, while other counties have experienced decreasing case averages for upwards of 40 days, Lunenburg on Monday was on a 16-day increase in cases. From March 1 to March 8, Lunenburg saw 27 new coronavirus cases.

Adekoya said Monday, March 8, the increase was due to a small outbreak in the school system. She added contact investigation surrounding the outbreak has already been undertaken.

Lunenburg Correctional Center reported no active coronavirus cases in offender or staff populations per the Virginia Department of Corrections website as of Monday. Dillwyn Correctional Center and Buckingham Correctional Center were also not displaying any active cases among offenders.

The decrease in cases was also evident among colleges and universities on Monday. Longwood University in Farmville was showing only one active case of the virus among its students and staff Monday, March 8. Hampden-Sydney College was reporting five active cases with 16 individuals in quarantine.