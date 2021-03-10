Kavaliers win big in opener

The Kenston Forest School (KFS) varsity football team opened its delayed 2020-21 season on a dominant note Wednesday, Feb. 24, routing visiting Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School 38-13.

The Kavaliers shut out the Knights in the first half, taking a 22-0 lead into halftime and then extending that lead to 30-0 in the third quarter. It was after that when Kenston Forest rotated in all of its backups.

“This was a quality win,” Kavs Head Coach Joseph Kaiser said. “I am very proud of this team, and I know that we will only get better as this season goes on. It was special for us to just play and get football back for our KFS community.”

There were multiple standouts on both sides of the ball for Kenston Forest.

Kaiser noted that senior running back/quarterback Quinton Hawkins had a hand in three touchdowns and wreaked havoc on defense, shooting gaps with speed and ferocity.

Junior quarterback/wide receiver/safety Kendall Thorne is a newcomer to Kenston Forest, but he fit in well. Kaiser said he led the Kavaliers like a general at the quarterback position, adding that his arm and his legs were a pivotal reason the Kavs had so much success. Thorne was directly involved in three of the Kavs’ touchdown plays.

Junior wide receiver/fullback/linebacker Ryan Whitehead had one receiving touchdown and multiple catches through the air. Kaiser said he provided the defense with intensity and leadership, forcing multiple fumbles and recovering one.

The coach indicated senior defensive/offensive lineman Thomas Inge, who has committed to play for Virginia Military Institute, was overpowering Blessed Sacrament Huguenot offensive and defensive linemen all night long. He led Kenston Forest in sacks and forced fumbles.

Senior defensive end/tight end Triston Long recorded a two-point conversion catch on offense and multiple sacks and forced fumbles on defense. Kaiser indicated Long was blitzing off the edge and had the Knights quarterbacks on the run.

Kenston Forest (1-0) will return to action Saturday, March 20, when it visits Broadwater Academy in Exmore for a game with a 1 p.m. kickoff.