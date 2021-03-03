Nannie Sue Bacon Dawson, 73, passed away Feb. 27, at home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Wellington “Dude” Bacon and Ethel Presley Bacon.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 46 years, C.W. Dawson; her children, Sarah Dawson Stokes (Jason) and Rebecca Dawson Joyner (Adam); her step-daughter, Lori Dawson Bacon (Bubba); her grandchildren, Brittany Stallings Williamson (Heath), Hallie Presley Stallings, William Ray Joyner, Jordan Ashley Spiers and Wellsley Bacon Branzelle (Austin); her brothers, Frank Bacon (Dana), Wellington “Bubba” Bacon (Lori) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

For numerous years, she worked for McClean Trucking Co. where she met the love of her life. They planted roots in Kenbridge. She then worked with the Lunenburg County Public School System and retired after 25 years of dedicated service. She was a lifelong member of Antioch United Methodist Church where for many years she was the President of the Antioch United Methodist Women. She loved her family dearly.

Another highlight of her life was the time she spent with her grandchildren—attending ball games, ceremonies, riding them around on the golf cart or taking them to her most favorite place in the world—Bojangle’s. Nannie Sue will be remembered for her sweet, infectious smile and warm demeanor.

While respecting COVID-19 precautions, the family will receive friends at all times at their home—1027 Stone Mill Rd Kenbridge, VA and Thursday, Mar. 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Mar. 5 at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3311 South Hill Road, Kenbridge In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Antioch United Methodist Church, 2075 Bacon Fork Rd, Kenbridge, VA 23944.