Langdon Dennis Dawson
Langdon Dennis Dawson, 89 of Kenbridge, joined his family in Heaven on Feb. 22. He was the son of the late Willie Lewis Dawson and Myrtle Shelton Dawson; former husband of the late Faye Ragsdale Dawson and brother of the late, Frank Dawson, Howard Dawson and Carroll Wilson.
He is survived by his daughter, Angela “Angie” Dawson Harris; his grandchildren, Heather Barton and Christopher Barton (Analeigh); four great-grandchildren, Allana, Amyah, Christian and Elijah; three sisters, Peggy Blalock (Carl), Shirley Osterbind and Nancy Tanner and one brother, Willie Dawson (Terrie).
Langdon was a retired bulldozer operator. He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved training dogs, hunting (Turkey especially), fishing, gardening and raising birds.
Graveside funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 at the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Kenbridge Fire Department, P.O. Box 556, Kenbridge.