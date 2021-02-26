Help us live for today alone

The story’s told of two men who met on the beach. One gentleman was a fancy, well dressed rich businessman and the other a fisherman who was just chillaxing on the beach soaking in the day.

The distinguished businessman asks the lowly fisherman, “Why aren’t you out there fishing?”

“Because I’ve caught enough fish for today,” said the fisherman.

“Why don’t you catch more fish than you need?” asked the business man.

“Why? What would I do with them?”

“Well…You could make even more money,” came the businessman’s impatient reply.

“And if I were to do that, what should I do with all this extra money?” the fisherman asked with a smile.

“Well, you should buy a better boat so you could go deeper and catch more fish. You could purchase nylon nets, catch even more fish, and make more money. Soon you’d have a fleet of boats and be rich like me.”

The fisherman, still smiling, said, “Ooh, and then what would I do once I buy bigger, better, badder boats and nets and gear and hire staff to handle all this?”

“Well, that’s an easy answer. Then, you could sit down and finally enjoy life.”

“Huh, well let me skip all that stress and hassle and simply go back to my nap since I have already arrived at your proposed destination.”

Folks, for years we work and work and work to get more and more and more stuff to then work more to pay for said stuff all in hopes of one day being able to retire and enjoy the last few years we have remaining.

Why?

Why can’t we stop and enjoy this moment? Our jobs (for the most part) will quickly replace us and our things will either be tossed or handed down to someone else who will most likely follow our path by working to get more, to then work to afford the other. It’s just not worth the hassle.

Stop wondering if the cup is half full or half empty and just be grateful you have a cup. Be thankful with what you have. Be content with what surrounds you. Work hard for your necessities so you don’t have to count on others or the government.

Live for God and God alone.

The apostle Paul told this, “Let your roots grow down into him, and let your lives be built on him. Then your faith will grow strong in the truth you were taught, and you will overflow with thankfulness (Colossians 2:7, NLT).”

Father help me live for today alone and too trust only in You. Through the name of Jesus I plead, amen

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.