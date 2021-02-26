Deadline extended for scholarship

Benchmark Community Bank has extended the deadline for its annual SmartStart Community Commitment Scholarships.

Due to widespread power outages experienced by many households following recent ice storms in the Benchmark service footprint, the bank has extended the deadline until 11:59 pm Sunday, March 7.

The SmartStart Community Commitment Scholarship is based on a student’s demonstrated involvement in extracurricular school and community activities rather than their academic achievement, Stafford said.

The application can be found online at https://www.bcbonline.com/scholarship. Students may also obtain a paper application by contacting their local Benchmark branch. A list of branches is available at www.bcbonline.com/locations.