Ralph Alfonza Ingram, the son of Levi Sr. and Geneva Freeman Ingram, was born on Mar. 15, 1955 in Lunenburg County.

He received his education in the Lunenburg County Public School system graduating from Central Senior High School in Victoria.

At an early age, he was baptized at New Galilee Baptist Church in Kenbridge by Rev. Daniel Booker where he remained a member until his death.

Ralph was employed by Diemolding, Inc. for several years until the plant closed. He was then employed at the Lunenburg County Landfill, where he received training that varied from the use of chemicals to operating heavy equipment, mainly the bulldozer. He was there until he retired. Ralph also enjoyed his work as a bouncer, loving the opportunity to dance throughout the night while keeping everyone safe at the same time.

Ralph loved his family and friends. He enjoyed playing baseball for Mt. Zion Sharks, fishing, hunting and cooking. His fourteen dogs, Jack, Jill and Slick to a name a few, had a special place in his heart. His favorite television show was “Gunsmoke” and he enjoyed watching golf, especially Tiger Woods. He loved eating, especially his mother’s and Diane’s cooking. He was known by several names, Fonza and Four Corner and his CB handle was Beaver Squeeza. Ralph enjoyed life to the fullest.

Ralph entered eternal rest on Sunday, Feb. 14 at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, Henrico.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Levi and Geneva Ingram Sr. and his brother, Calvin Ingram.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted partner, Diane Williams of the home; brothers, Henry (Jackie), Eugene, Earl (Joy), Alvin and Levi Jr.; sisters, Estelle (Alfred) McCrimmon, Janie (William) Cobb, Ida (William) Jackson, Rosa (Arthur) Townsend, Jr. and Sardis (John) Ragsdale; aunts, Alberta Dove, Estelle Harris, Isabelle (Harlis) Davis and Maggie Ingram; special friends, Tammie Williams, Ricky Lafoon, Helen Martin, Carolyn Wilson, Patricia Ghee, James Jackson, Clarence Smith, Kay Baughan, Barbara Jones, Harold Nixon, Wesley and Ann Williams and the 4×4 Hunting Club; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.