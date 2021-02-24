expand
February 24, 2021

Dorothy E. Bell

By Staff Report

Published 10:24 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Dorothy E. Bell, 89 of Baltimore, Maryland, formerly of Meherrin, died Jan. 28 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A walk through viewing was held Sunday, Feb. 14 in the All Faith’s Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge. Graveside Celebration of Life service was conducted Monday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Meherrin with internment in the church cemetery.

Service was under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge. CDC Guidelines applied.

www.thomasfuneralhome.webstarts.com

