Power outages down to 3,300 before today’s storm

The number of residents without power in Lunenburg County was reduced to approximately 3,300 Thursday morning, but that total is expected to rise as a second major ice storm in a week begins to impact the area.

The number was down 700 from Tuesday’s total of approximately 4,000 people in the county without power.

Southside Electric Cooperative has 3,240 customers waiting to have power restored. Dominion Energy is down to 75 customers without power and Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative is only reporting one customer without power.

Kenbridge Town Hall is open today as a warming/charging station. Residents are asked to be careful navigating the roads to get there and moving in and out of the building on streets and sidewalks covered in ice.