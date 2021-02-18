expand
February 18, 2021

Kenbridge Town Hall open for warming today

By Staff Report

Published 8:29 am Thursday, February 18, 2021
The Kenbridge Town Hall will be open Thursday, Feb. 18 for use as a charging/warming station.
T0wn officials  cautioned those who may come to Town Hall about the conditions outside.
“The roads ways and parking areas may be slick as precipitation continues to freeze.” a notice from the town said. “Please be aware that hanging branches can become heavy with ice and continue to fall.  As power is being restored, please be mindful to check on others and lend a hand if possible.”
The town will continue to pick up brush as weather allows.  Residents are asked not to stack brush close to intersections as to impede the vision of drivers entering intersections.  Also please be mindful of town maintenance workers, contractors fixing utilities and emergency first responders.

