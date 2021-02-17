Pamela McDaniel Foster, 71 of Dundas, left to be with the Lord on Feb. 8. She was born Oct. 6, 1949 in Dunn, North Carolina, daughter of the late George and Nancy McDaniel and sister of the late Wyman McDaniel.

She is survived by her husband, E.C.; her children, Edwin (Whitney) and Blair Pollhammer (Geoff) and granddaughters, Lily, Kensie Rae and Darby.

She loved gardening, flowers and sending cards to celebrate any occasion in the lives of those around her. Pamela loved music and led the choir in her church when growing up and continued this devotion at Perseverance Christian Church for many years where funeral services were held Thursday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. with interment in the church cemetery.

Please consider donations to Perseverance Christian Church, P.O. Box 157, Dundas, VA 23938 or to the Kenbridge Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 328, Kenbridge, Va. 23944 in her memory.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.