More than 4,000 still without power in Lunenburg

The power restoration process is moving slowly in Lunenburg County as around 500 people had power restored Tuesday but more than 4,000 remain without power due to the past weekend’s ice storm.

All this while the area prepares for a second major ice storm in a week. The next storm is expected to begin early Thursday morning and lasting all day. Up to an inch of ice is expected with this storm.

Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) is working to restore power to the bulk of those who remain without electricity. Of the 4,000 without power, SEC customers represent 3,537 of those. Dominion has 526 customers without power in Lunenburg. Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative has 35 customers without power.

The biggest outage for SEC in the area is east of Kenbridge where 773 customers are without power.

The county announced Tuesday that an overnight shelter would open Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Lunenburg Middle School for those who in the county who remain without power.