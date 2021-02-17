More details provided about overnight shelter
Lunenburg Middle School will be open on Wednesday, Feb. 17 as an overnight shelter for those in need due to the extended power outage.
The shelter will open at 7 p.m. for registration.
Please plan to present a photo ID at check-in.
Registration will close at 9:30 p.m.
If you do not wish to stay the night, but need water containers filled or need to charge devices, you can do so between the hours of 7 and 9:30 p.m.
There will be no admittance or re-entry after 9:30 p.m.
There will be cots and blankets provided by the American Red Cross. Do not bring blankets or pillows.
COVID-19 requirements – social-distancing (between individuals of different households), masks must be worn at all times (including while sleeping, per Health Department), no shower facilities (per school COVID-19 regulations), temperatures and a COVID-19 health questionnaire will be completed upon arrival.
Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
No pets are allowed.