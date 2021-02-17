Aerie Alein King, 83 of Kenbridge, joined her daughter Betty K. Kirby and grandson Ryan Allen Clapper in Heaven on Feb. 13.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Allen Long King; her sons, Wayne King and Albert King (Mary Sue); her daughter, Dottie K. Gregory (Mike); 5 grandchildren, Jason Kirby, Justin King, Becky Dailey, Courtney Clapper and Madison King; 7 great-grandchildren and son-in-law, Bernie Kirby.

The NY Yankees have lost their greatest fan. Alein enjoyed her church and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the Victoria Church of the Nazarene where funeral services will be held on her birthday, Monday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Victoria Church of the Nazarene PO Box 376 Victoria, VA 23974.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.