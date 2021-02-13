Ice storm leaves much of Lunenburg without power

The major ice storm moving through the area Saturday, Feb. 13 has left most of Lunenburg County without electricity

At 2 p.m. Saturday, 2,376 of Dominion Energy’s 2,577 customers in Lunenburg County were without power. The company was working on 33 different problems in the area related to the storm which continues to bring freezing rain to the area.

Southside Electric Cooperative is reporting 3,718 members without power as of 2 p.m.

The Ice Storm Warning for the area remains in effect until noon Sunday.

Statewide, more than 105,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power in more than 1,000 separate outages.

To stay up to date on area power outages go to https://outagemap.dominionenergy.com/external/default.html for Dominion or http://outage.sec.coop:8181/ for Southside Electric Cooperative.