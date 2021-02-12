Benchmark offers scholarship

Benchmark Community Bank is once again sponsoring its $mart$tart Community Commitment Scholarships.

High School seniors residing or attending school in one of the 10 Southside Virginia/northern North Carolina counties served by Benchmark are invited to apply for one of 10 $1,000 scholarships. Students who live or are educated outside of the service footprint, but who are Benchmark customers are also eligible to apply. Applications close at 11:59 pm on Sunday, February 21.

“Benchmark’s $martStart Scholarship is unique,” President/CEO Jay Stafford said. “As a community bank, we know how critical it is for people of all ages to support the civic organizations and activities that enhance their hometown’s quality of life.

“Our program’s eligibility is based on a student’s demonstrated involvement in extracurricular school and community activities rather than their academic achievement,” Stafford said. “So many of our bright young minds have so much to share with the employers and organizations at home. We want to encourage them to return home and share their ideas, energy, and newfound educations by opening new businesses and getting involved in their communities.”

The application can be found online at https://www.bcbonline.com/scholarship. Students may also obtain a paper application by contacting their local Benchmark branch. A list of branches is available at www.bcbonline.com/locations.