Schools to ease back into in-class learning

Following the Monday, Feb. 8 meeting of the Lunenburg County School Board, members voted to reopen schools in a hybrid learning mode beginning Monday, Feb. 22.

According to LCPS Superintendent Charles Berkley, Jr. the decision was made after positive case numbers of coronavirus decreased significantly.

The LCPS school board’s decision comes on the heels of Gov. Ralph Northam’s call to all K-12 school divisions in the commonwealth to make in-person learning options available by Mar. 15.

LCPS will ease back into person learning, starting with orientation on Tuesday, Fe. 16. for Group A for Pre-K, kindergarten, and sixth grade.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, orientation will be held for Group B for Pre K, kindergarten, and sixth grade.

Thursday, Feb. 18 and Friday, Feb. 19, will be virtual days for all students.

On Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23 all grades in Group A will come to school.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24 and Thursday, Feb. 25 all grades in Group B will come to the school.

Friday, Feb. 26 will be a virtual day for everyone.

According to Berkley, those students who have chosen to remain virtual may continue to do so.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), Lunenburg County saw 17 new cases this week compared to 22 cases last week.