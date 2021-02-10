Roy Hazelwood, Sr. was born Apr. 30, 1950 to George Gladies and Annabell (Bell) Hazelwood in Kenbridge. Roy attended and graduated from Lunenburg High School in Victoria. He accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of New Grove Baptist Church in Kenbridge.

Roy was the sole owner of Hazelwood Masonry Company in Richmond and very well known for his trade of bricklaying (houses, mailboxes, etc.…). He was very adamant and willing to teach young men his trade, including his two sons, Roy, Jr. and Shawn.

On Jul. 25, 1970, he married Jane Williams and they moved to Richmond. His hobbies were fishing, bowling and taking trips.

On Saturday, Jan. 30, Roy Hazelwood, Sr. entered eternal peace when God called him home at Chippenham Hospital, Richmond. He is preceded in death by his father, George Gladies and brother, Calvin Hazelwood.

He leaves to treasure his memories wife, Jane Hazelwood of Richmond; two sons, Roy, Jr. of Richmond and Shawn (Necole) of Atlanta, Georgia; one god-daughter, Natalia-Diane Thomas of Richmond; one grandson, Jaylen Hazelwood of Sarasota, Florida; mother, Annabell Hazelwood of Norristown, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Gladies Pendleton, Linda Hazelwood both of Norristown, Pennsylvania; Christine Jenkins of Baltimore, Maryland; one brother, Chester Hazelwood, Sr. (Deloris) of Richmond; two sisters-in-law, Hattie Peterson of Kenbridge and Alice Givings of Petersburg; one aunt, Katherine Bell of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; three devoted friends, Deacon Leon and Deaconess Diane Jones of Richmond and Ms. Ann Todman of Alberta and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Graveside service took place on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. in the Williams Family Cemetery, Kenbridge. S.P. Jones & Son Funeral Service served the family.