Hotspots help students learn virtually

To help students and parents during Lunenburg County Public School’s (LCPS) current virtual learning mode, Wi-Fi hotspots have been set up throughout the county.

Several hotspot locations were made available with the help of CARES act funding, while some were partnerships made between LCPS, churches, fire departments, and community organizations.

“The hotspot works great,” Krista Hall said. “We were able to watch the videos we needed for class without connectivity issues. It was wonderful.”

Hall’s daughter Leah is a sixth-grade student at Lunenburg Middle School. They have been utilizing the hotspot located at Ledbetter Christian Church.

According to LCPS administration, Rosewood Cafe, located in Lunenburg Courthouse, offers their personal Wi-Fi connection for students during opening hours at no charge. Space is limited, and students must be accompanied by an adult.

Other Wi-Fi hotspot locations include:

Victoria Public Library – password is Guests 23974

Victoria Railroad Park – Click on Victoria Public Wi-Fi (Make sure you are near the large pavilion.)

Victoria Baptist Church

Town of Kenbridge – Click on Kenbridge Public Wi-Fi—The signal can be reached from 5th Avenue, the town office’s parking lot, the park, the gym parking lot (as long as you don’t park close to the gym on the Farmers Market side) and the Farmers Market.

Unity Baptist Church, 542 Unity Road, Kenbridge.

Rescue Squad Building, 915 E 5th Avenue, Kenbridge.

Kenbridge Christian Church, 519 South Broad Street, Kenbridge.

Lunenburg Courthouse Complex, 11435 Courthouse Road, Lunenburg. If you are standing in front of the courthouse complex, you will want to park in the lot to the right of the complex. New Grove Baptist Church, 32 New Grove Road, Kenbridge.

Ledbetter Christian Church, 4346 Double Bridges Road, Meherrin.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 73 Meherrin River Road, Chase City

Lone Oak Baptist Church, 9908 Lunenburg County Road, Keysville.

Antioch Methodist Church, 3489 South Hill Road, Kenbridge.

Victoria Christian Church, 2100 Lee Avenue, Victoria.

Meherrin Fire Department, 102 Moore’s Ordinary Road, Meherrin.

Dundas Ruritan, 4164 Dundas Road, Dundas.

In addition to Wi-Fi hotspots in the county, hotspot locations are available at each LCPS building.