Candidates meet Lunenburg voters

Four candidates for state-wide office met with voters at Marino’s in Victoria Monday Feb. 1. The candidates had conversations with more than 50 people during the evening. Pictured from left to right are Delegate Tim Hugo, candidate for lieutenant governor, Mike Hankins, chair of the Lunenburg County Republican Party, Eric Brezal, Marco Cruz, owner of Marino’s, Winsome Sears, candidate for lieutenant governor, Puneet Ahluwalia, candidate for lieutenant governor, and Delegate Jason Miyres, candidate for attorney general. Hankins said that he plans to have more candidates, including candidates for governor, at Marino’s March 1.