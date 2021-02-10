Bonnie Walker Chumney, 68 of Victoria, joined her parents, Grove Kent Walker and Peggy McDaniel Walker, in heaven on Feb. 2.

She is survived by her sons, Kevin Dale Carter and Anthony Scott Carter; three grandchildren, Liam Kye Carter, Skylor Xavier Candiloro and Owen Sebastian Carter all of Victoria; four sisters, Gloria Walker Evans (Woody), Diana Walker Clement (Robert), Linda Walker Clark (Timmy) and Tammy Walker Williams (Ronnie) and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Bonnie was an avid reader, and also enjoyed genealogy and spending time with her grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 at the Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. 3311 South Hill Road, Kenbridge, VA. 23944. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Antioch United Methodist Church, C/O Earl Callis, 265 Stone Mill Road, Kenbridge, Va. 23944.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, was in charge of services.